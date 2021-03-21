Bayern Interested in Signing Salah

According to Telecomasia.net, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge praises Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and believes he could strengthen the Munich club’s attacking line.

“Salah is the African Messi. He is worthy to play in the best teams in the world. Salah has done as much for football as Messi and Ronaldo. It would be an honor for Bayern to sign a contract with him,” Rummenigge told ON Time Sport.

Not so long ago, Hans-Dieter Flick, head coach of the Munich team, said that the team needs to be strengthened to continue to win various titles and to perform at a decent level.

He noted that only with a quality squad it will be possible to achieve the high goals, which Bayern sets itself. Perhaps Mohamed Salah could be such a strengthening of the attacking lineup.

Now the footballer successfully plays for Liverpool, where he has been playing since 2017.

The career of the 28-year-old striker from Egypt began at Mokawloon. Since then, he has played for Switzerland’s Basel, England’s Chelsea and Italy’s Roma and Fiorentina.

Mohamed is rightfully considered one of the best soccer players in the world at the moment.

Salah has a lot of records, personal and club achievements. He is the winner of the Champions League (2018/2019) and the Club World Cup (2019), the winner of the UEFA Super Cup (2019), the champion of England and Switzerland (twice), the finalist of the African Cup of Nations (2017) with the Egyptian national team.

All About Mo Salah’s achievements

Salah has made 35 appearances for the Reds so far this season, scoring 24 goals (the second-most goals by a top-five player in any league this season, behind only Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski who notched 30).

In early February, Salah became the fifth African to score 90 goals in the English Championship. Mohamed reached this mark in 141 matches.

Besides Salah, the Egyptian forward’s teammate Sadio Mane (91 goals), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (95 goals), Emmanuel Adebayor (97 goals) and Didier Drogba (104 goals) scored 90 or more goals from African soccer players in the Premier League.

Also, Mohamed is the leader of Liverpool in the number of goals in the Champions League (he has already 23 goals).

Liverpool are now on the 6th line of the Premier League standings with 40 points, without getting into the European Cup zone. They are 19 points behind leading Manchester City.

The year 2021 began extremely unsuccessfully for Jurgen Klopp’s boys, who were defeated in almost every match, set anti-performance records and conceded a lot. It’s possible that Salah, who is motivated to win and be successful, will want to leave the club at the end of the season.

Bayern, on the other hand, lead Germany by two points ahead of second-placed Leipzig. The Munich side have won six titles in the last seven months, the most recent of which was the title of the 2021 Club World Cup winners.

Besides Bayern, Salah is also of interest to Real Madrid, which needs to strengthen the attacking link.

However, the German team, according to media reports, is still a higher priority for Mohamed, who wants to win as many awards as possible.

Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires in June 2023. Transfermarkt estimated the player’s value at 120 million euros. Given the current situation at the Reds, Mohamed could move to Germany as early as this summer.