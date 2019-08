Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Ajax star Hakim ZIyech, according to Algemeen Dagblad.

The Moroccan, 26, had previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners favoured a move for now-record signing Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

Ziyech hit a whopping 21 goals and 24 assists from 49 appearances across all competitions last season as Ajax made a surprise run to the semi-finals of the Champions League.