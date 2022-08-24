Bayern Join Manchester United in Race to Sign De Jong

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2022 - 10:56 GMT
Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong warms up before the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong warms up before the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has been pursued by Manchester United all summer but no deal has been put in place.

The German side are open to paying a fee to take him on loan with an option to buy him outright, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Manchester United to offload Wan-Bissaka, Jones and Tuanzebe

United are set to continue their defensive clear out this summer.

The Telegraph reports they are willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe leave the club before the end of the transfer window following Eric Bailly's season-long loan to Marseille.

Tags:Bayern MunichFC BarcelonaFrenkie de JongManchester United

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Goal.com All rights reserved.

