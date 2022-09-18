  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Bayern to Move for Harry Kane Next Summer

Bayern to Move for Harry Kane Next Summer

Published September 18th, 2022 - 12:16 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (2R) greets fans after the exhibition football match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Sevilla FC at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (2R) greets fans after the exhibition football match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Sevilla FC at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

Sky Sport Italia claims that Harry Kane could be on his way out of Tottenham next summer due to concrete interest from Bayern Munich.

The German giants are struggling upfront following the departure of Robert Lewandowski who opted for a move to Barcelona.

Sadio Mane has failed to make the necessary impact thus far and a move for a proven scorer in needed to shake things up at the Allianz Arena.

How much will Kane cost Bayern Munich?

The England international is currently valued at €90 million, and is tied to Spurs until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old was constantly linked with a move away from Tottenham in the past, but he eventually remained in London.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (2R) greets fans after the exhibition football match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Sevilla FC at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (2R) greets fans after the exhibition football match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Sevilla FC at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Tags:Harry KaneTottenhamBayern Munich

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...