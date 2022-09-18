Bayern to Move for Harry Kane Next Summer

Sky Sport Italia claims that Harry Kane could be on his way out of Tottenham next summer due to concrete interest from Bayern Munich.

The German giants are struggling upfront following the departure of Robert Lewandowski who opted for a move to Barcelona.

Sadio Mane has failed to make the necessary impact thus far and a move for a proven scorer in needed to shake things up at the Allianz Arena.

How much will Kane cost Bayern Munich?

The England international is currently valued at €90 million, and is tied to Spurs until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old was constantly linked with a move away from Tottenham in the past, but he eventually remained in London.