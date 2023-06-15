Bayern Munich to battle Man Utd for Kim Min-jae

Bayern Munich are hoping to hijack Manchester United's deal for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, according to Foot Mercato.

The 26-year-old has impressed since his arrival at Napoli last summer and has helped the team clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

The South Korean appeared to have decided on moving to United. However, Bayern are now competing with the Red Devils for the player's signature.

The German giants are set to offer Kim around £8.5 million per year as they plan to trigger his release clause.

Bayern's defender Lucas Hernandez had informed the management of his intention to leave for Paris Saint-Germain, forcing the club to enter the market for a replacement.

Kim is reportedly obliged to carry out military service which may delay his transfer.

The former Fenerbahce star is tied to Napoli until the summer of 2025.