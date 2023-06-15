  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Bayern Munich to battle Man Utd for Kim Min-jae

Bayern Munich to battle Man Utd for Kim Min-jae

Published June 15th, 2023 - 11:22 GMT
Napoli's South Korean defender Min-jae Kim clears a ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg football match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli on April 12, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Napoli's South Korean defender Min-jae Kim clears a ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg football match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli on April 12, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Bayern Munich are hoping to hijack Manchester United's deal for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, according to Foot Mercato.

The 26-year-old has impressed since his arrival at Napoli last summer and has helped the team clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

The South Korean appeared to have decided on moving to United. However, Bayern are now competing with the Red Devils for the player's signature.

The German giants are set to offer Kim around £8.5 million per year as they plan to trigger his release clause.

Bayern's defender Lucas Hernandez had informed the management of his intention to leave for Paris Saint-Germain, forcing the club to enter the market for a replacement.

Kim is reportedly obliged to carry out military service which may delay his transfer.

The former Fenerbahce star is tied to Napoli until the summer of 2025.

Tags:Kim Min-jaeSSC NapoliManchester UnitedBayern Munich

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...