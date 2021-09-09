Bayern Munich Consider Werner as Lewandowski Successor

Bayern Munich are considering moving for Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, claims Sport1.

The German international failed to leave his mark following his £47.5 million transfer to the Blues last summer.

The 25-year-old was heavily criticized throughout the previous season for his lack of goals.

Erling Haaland would be Bayern's preferred choice, but the Norwegian could decide to move elsewhere come next summer if he is to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski is tied to the Bavarian giants until the summer of 2023 and club president Herbert Hainer has suggested there is no concerted push to tie him to new terms.