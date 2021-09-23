Bayern Munich in Contact with Chelsea's Rudiger

Bayern Munich are in contact with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as reported by BILD on Thursday.

The 28-year-old German has one year left in his deal with the European champions and has not reached an agreement for an extension as of yet.

The former AS Roma star currently earns around £100,000-a-week.

Bayern are said to have reached out to Rudiger's agent, Sahr Senesie - who is also his half brother.

The defender is reportedly demanding £200k-a-week, whereas the Blues are only willing to offer £150k-a-week.

He played an integral part in Chelsea's Champions League title win last season after the arrival of compatriot Thomas Tuchel.