Bayern Munich encouraging Saudi offers for Sadio Mane

Published July 5th, 2023 - 08:58 GMT
Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane attends a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg football match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, southern Germany on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Bayern Munich are reportedly inviting Saudi Pro League clubs to submit offers for Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international failed to live up to expectations following his arrival from Liverpool last summer.

He even clashed with his teammates and the coaching staff.

Sky Deutschland says the Bavarian club is keen on shipping-off the 31-year-old to Saudi Arabia this transfer window.

Despite concrete interest from the likes of Al-Ahli, Bayern is yet to receive offers for the player.

Mane's deal with the Bundesliga winners runs until the summer of 2025.

