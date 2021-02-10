Bayern Munich to Face Tigres in FIFA Club WC Final

German football powerhouse Bayern Munich will take on Tigres from Mexico in the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 final on Thursday.

The match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar will kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time (1800GMT).

Thursday's showdown is likely to see a duel between European goal machines of both teams, Bayern Munich's Polish star Robert Lewandowski and Tigres' French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.

In the previous rounds, Gignac scored three goals to help Tigres reach the final. He is a former Olympique Marseille regular but made his way to Tigres in 2015.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski’s two goals against Egypt's Al Ahly led Bayern Munich to advance to the final.

Bayern Munich won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2013, while Tigres are seeking their first ever FIFA Club World Cup title.

Al Ahly will face Brazilian club Palmeiras in the playoff for the third place ahead of the final.​​​​​​​