Bayern Munich, PSG & Man Utd to battle for Osimhen

ALBAWABA - Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is set to be the center of a bidding war this summer between Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been in stunning form this season, with 26 goals to his name across all competitions.

Napoli are on the brink of winning the Serie A title for the first time since 1990, thanks mainly to the exploits of the Nigerian.

Osimhen has his heart set on moving to Bayern, and is said to have a soft spot for the German giants, as per Calciomercato.

Manchester United have shown interest in the striker, but they consider Tottenham frontman Harry Kane their top target.

PSG are also believed to be following Osimhen as they prepare for life after Lionel Messi.

The former Lille star is tied to Napoli until the summer of 2025 with a current market value of €100 million, according to Transfermarkt.