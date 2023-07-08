  1. Home
  3. Bayern Munich to submit improved £70m offer for Harry Kane

Published July 8th, 2023 - 10:23 GMT
England's striker Harry Kane comes out to warm up ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 group C qualification football match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Bayern Munich are set to offer an improved £70 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, as per the Daily Mail.

The German club's opening £56m offer was rejected by Spurs, and it is believed that even their improved proposal will not be enough to convince the London-based club to let their striker leave.

The 29-year-old is yet to win a major trophy at Tottenham, whereas, Bayern are use to competing at the highest levels.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2024.

Kane is set to leave next year for free, which may force Spurs into accepting a bid this transfer window.

