Bayern Munich turn their attention to Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are competing with Manchester United for Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane, according to Sky in Germany.

United has been linked with the England captain repeatedly in the past but a move to Old Trafford never materialized.

Spurs prefer to sell Kane abroad with only a single year remaining in his contract.

Bayern were believed to be considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman has been deemed too expensive

Therefore, the Bavarian giants are more focused on bringing in Tottenham's frontman at the moment.

Napoli's star Victor Osimhen is also a target for the Bundesliga champions, but the Nigerian is valued even higher than Kolo Muani.