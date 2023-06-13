Bayern Munich willing to spend €100m on a new striker

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has revealed that he is prepared to invest heavily on a new striker.

Despite the club's reluctance to spend up to €100 million on a goalscorer, the stance seems to have changed now, as the Bundesliga champions continue their search for an heir to Robert Lewandowski.

They have been linked with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani in the past and may decide on biting the bullet to sign one of them this summer.

Bayern's president told Corriere dello Sport as quoted by Goal: “There aren't many strikers who can play at this level. That's why the same names are always mentioned and the competition is fierce for them. As a striker costs a lot, we have to make sure he fits in well at Bayern.

"The same names are mentioned in the media: Randal Kolo Muani, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Dusan Vlahovic? We are looking closely at them to see who suits Bayern best. We are also analyzing the economic part. I am convinced that we will find a good solution.”

“FC Bayern is able to spend 100 million euros, but of course everything has to be right for a transfer like this. We're looking for a centre-forward - but unfortunately there aren't that many like that and they're all quite expensive.”

The German giants brought in Sadio Mane last summer, but the Senegalese forward failed to make a lasting impression at the Allianz Arena.