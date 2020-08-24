Bayern Munich Win Sixth UEFA Champions League Title

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2020 - 10:01 GMT
Kingsley Coman's header brings victory for German giants against France's Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon (Photo: AA)
Germany's Bayern Munich defeated France's Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 on Sunday to win the 2020 UEFA Champions League title.

Playing at the Estadio Sport Lisboa e Benfica, neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

But in the 59th minute, French midfielder Kingsley Coman's header goal gave Bayern the win.

With this victory, the German side secured its sixth Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, Bayern's Polish star Robert Lewandowski became the top scorer in this year's Champions League season with 15 goals.

By Emre Asikci

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

