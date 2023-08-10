Bayern star Kingsley Coman rejects two Saudi offers

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has reportedly rejected two offers from Saudi Arabian clubs this summer.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is handling deals for Saudi clubs as part of the government’s ‘Vision 2030’.

The France international received two Saudi offers recently, but they were turned down.

One bid was worth around €65 million in total, while the other was for €45m.

However, the 27-year-old immediately said no to both bids as he has no plans to move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi clubs managed to seal several high caliber transfers in recent weeks and are still in the market for other acquisitions.