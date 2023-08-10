Bayern star Kingsley Coman rejects two Saudi offers

  1. Home
Published August 10th, 2023 - 11:48 GMT
France's forward Kingsley Coman (L) and France's forward Kylian Mbappe during a training session ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches, in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on June 10, 2023. France will play against Gibraltar on June 16, 2023 and against Greece on June 19, 2023 in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group B Qualification matches. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has reportedly rejected two offers from Saudi Arabian clubs this summer.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is handling deals for Saudi clubs as part of the government’s ‘Vision 2030’. 

The France international received two Saudi offers recently, but they were turned down.

One bid was worth around €65 million in total, while the other was for €45m.

However, the 27-year-old immediately said no to both bids as he has no plans to move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi clubs managed to seal several high caliber transfers in recent weeks and are still in the market for other acquisitions.

