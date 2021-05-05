BCCI Official Reveals How Decision to Suspend IPL was Taken

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has explained what led to the postponement of IPL 2021 after two more fresh cases Covid-19 were detected on Tuesday.

Dhumal, said that following Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper testing positive for the virus, the best way forward was the indefinite suspension of the league.

"We were continuously reviewing the situation with regards to Covid-19 and safety of the players. We had two cases first and then got news that an official and another member of the franchise had been infected," Dhumal told Indian Express.

"Today, we got to know that a few more players were being tested. So, keeping health and safety in mind, it was best to postpone the tournament. Nothing else matters for us other than safety, it's the paramount concern."

The first case of Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble was reported Monday when Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned positive tests, which led to the postponement of the KKR-Royal Challengers Bangalore game. Later, after fresh cases were reported in the Chennai Super Kings camp, their match against Rajasthan Royals, scheduled Tuesday, was postponed as well. Finally, when Mishra and Saha were the third and fourth players to test Covid positive, the BCCI was left with no other option that suspend the league indefinitely.

"The BCCI was worried and we were trying to find out how it happened. The first case we got to know was of Varun Chakravarthy. He was supposed to go for a scan. We felt he might have got infected. Then a second case came in. Now rather than finding out how it happened, all felt that first we should make everyone safe and secure. Safety, at this moment, is paramount for us," Dhumal added.

"BCCI secretary (Jay Shah) was in touch with everyone, so was IPL chairman (Brijesh Patel). The secretary briefed us about the situation. He told us what was happening and what we can do now. He suggested that looking at the situation, it was better to postpone. Everyone agreed with the secretary's view. The positive cases happened in supposedly the safest place. The players felt it was the safest place in India but nobody can make predictions about this virus."