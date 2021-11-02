Beckahm Planning to Bring Alexis to Inter Miami

David Beckham president & co-owner of Inter Miami CF wants to bring in Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez, according to FCInterNews.

The Chile international struggled since moving to the Italian giants on loan from Manchester United for the duration of the 2019–20 season.

The switch was made permanent on 6 August 2020, when the forward signed a three-year deal on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old will reportedly be allowed to negotiate a move to the MLS once a formal approach is made.

Alexis has 11 goals and 20 assists in 78 games for Inter Milan so far in all competitions.