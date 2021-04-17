Beckham Embarrassed by Inter Miami Blunder

In the weeks leading up to their second MLS season, Inter Miami found themselves dealing with a major problem.

David Beckham's MLS club had four Designated Players (DP) on their roster – one more than the maximum allowed by league rules. Just before their opening game, they found a solution to that problem.

On Friday, Inter Miami announced that they had bought out Matias Pellegrini – the youngest of the team's four DPs – in order to comply with MLS regulations, and thus enable them to retain the services of Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Rodolfo Pizarro for the coming campaign.