Beckham Hopes to Convice Messi of Inter Miami Move

Inter Miami president David Beckham has been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi, says The Mirror.

The Argentine left Barcelona following the end of his contract and signed a two year-deal with PSG with an option to extend for another year.

The former England international is hoping to convince the forward of a possible switch to MLS in 2023.

Messi was in Miami recently to buy property and it is said that he is thinking of ending his career in the United States.

The 34-year-old is yet to feature with his new team.