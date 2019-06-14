beIN to Broadcast Copa America 2019 with Documentaries

beIN SPORTS is set to host the much-anticipated Copa America Brazil 2019 tournament live and exclusive on its channels. The action-packed event will be taking place in Brazil across 5 cities and 6 venues from the 14th of June (Saturday, 15th of June Mecca Time) until the 7th of July.

For the first time in Copa America history, this edition will see AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar as the first Arab nation to compete in the tournament along with AFC Asian Cup runners up Japan.

Subscribers can benefit from the beIN summer promotion with access to the 24 hour dedicated Copa America Brazil 2019 channels, 12 hours of exclusive documentaries on the Qatar national football team, the life of Lionel Messi, Neymar and more – as well as 60 historical matches including those of heavyweights Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

beIN’s multi-talented presenters from around the world including Mohamed Saadon al Kuwari, Ayman Jadah, Mohamed Abutrika, Nabil Maaloul and Lakhdar Berriche will host special guests and conduct exclusive interviews with Copa America Brazil 2019 dedicated studios available with both Arabic and English commentary, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

beIN SPORTS’ digital and social platforms will be sharing articles and stories on Qatar’s participation as well as exclusive documentaries on the best Copa America teams and matches by using the hashtag #beINCopa.

Interactive polls will also be conducted so viewers can vote for their best teams, players and performers during this year’s Copa America Brazil 2019.

beIN’s unique statistical based ‘Match Centre’ format will bring live statistical and historical data to subscribers in-game.

Viewers will also have the opportunity to join in the discussions surrounding the live games through all beIN SPORTS digital and social platforms.