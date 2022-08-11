beIN Celebrates 100-Days-to-Go FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Countdown with New Content Line-Up

beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS - the Official Broadcaster of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region – will commemorate the next milestone, 100-days-to-go, with a packed weekend of exciting original live and exclusive sports and entertainment programming scheduled for Friday 12 and Saturday 13 August 2022.

beIN SPORTS NEWS will broadcast live dedicated coverage, bringing beIN’s viewers all the reactions and celebrations taking place locally, regionally, and globally. The beIN SPORTS NEWS channel will also present special one-hour bulletins on Friday 12 at 13:00, 15:00, 18:00 and a two hour special at 21:00 MECCA, plus the coverage will continue with a celebratory FIFA World CupTM feel across the weekend on all beIN SPORTS’ channels.

beIN SPORTS will be broadcasting a selection of significant interviews, original shows, and documentaries- in Arabic on beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1 and in English on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1. This is in addition to an array of stunning digital content over on beIN’s social media channels.

To mark the 100-days-to-go milestone, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN’s MENA Channels, commented on beIN’s readiness to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM: “Each new milestone reached is another opportunity for us to connect with our millions of viewers and subscribers, provide exceptional programming, and give a sneak peek into what’s in store for the main event. Our dedicated teams have been working around the clock to put on the very best show, from our state-of-the-art studios, offering unmatched coverage. We’re excited to be able to show you glimpses of the final touches over the coming months. Now, with 100 days to go this weekend, we invite you all to join beIN as we take one step closer along the Road to Qatar 2022TM”.

FIFA World CupTM beIN Originals

During the weekend’s coverage, beIN will premiere five brand-new beIN original World Cup related programmes across its channels.

First up, former France defender and football legend Marcel Desailly will take a look back over the greatest highlights of his international career, as well as detail all the emotions of winning the FIFA World Cup France 1998TM on home soil, during “Marcel Desailly: My World Cup” - available from 09:00 MECCA (repeats at 16:00 on beIN SPORTS).

The first of two parts, kick-starting with the host team, beIN’s “Inside Qatar National Team 2022” will then take football fans on a journey inside the national team at 09:30 MECCA (repeats 02:30 on Sunday morning on beIN SPORTS). The 30-minute behind-the-scenes documentary will show just how the host team is preparing for the amazing moment of playing their first ever FIFA World CupTM.

Sandwiched in-between at 10:30 MECCA, “The Records of the World Cup” will then offer viewers a historical look into the previous 21 tournaments, outlining the most iconic finals, top records, and most memorable moments - catch the recap show at 18:00 on beIN SPORTS.

Just after, from 11:00 MECCA (from 24:00 on beIN SPORTS), “The Journey of the Falcons” will look inside the inner workings of Saudi Arabia’s national team to see how they are planning on approaching the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM and the lessons learnt from the previously played tournaments.

Up next, fans can watch two back-to-back episodes of the star-studded “The Stars Align”, where, in the first, football icon David Beckham will meet Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in Doha, Qatar. The legends discuss their impressive careers to date, football heroes, memories of the beautiful game, and their fondest FIFA World CupTM memories - available at 12:30 MECCA (repeats 20:00 on beIN SPORTS). In the second instalment, former Italian national team star Gianfranco Zola interviews Andrea Pirlo to talk about careers, favourite matches, celebrations, and Italy’s FIFA World CupTM success of 2006 at 13:00 MECCA (repeats 22:00 on beIN SPORTS).

Throughout the two days, beIN will also broadcast its unique pre-recorded original “Welcome to Qatar”, with all 14 episodes available. This is in addition to memorable moments from the previous tournaments, collected in episodes of “Do you know”, other documentaries for Qatar Stadiums, and more.

Exclusive Interviews on beIN SPORTS

To complement beIN’s pre-recorded offering, the broadcaster’s best-in-class reporters will be conducting interviews at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM stadiums and during the special fan activations taking place at several malls in Qatar to mark 100 days to go until the big kick-off. The gripping talks are set to involve an array of exceptional guests and Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy spokespeople, on-hand to discuss all things preparation as the country continues to gear up in the remaining 100 days. These interviews will each be aired amongst the News bulletins and during the Arabic studios for the newly started English Premier League, Ligue 1, and La Liga matches.

beIN’s Social Media Offering

Forming part of beIN’s commitment to present an exceptional content offering on its digital platforms, sports fans will have access to interactive posts, live video clips, quizzes, bonus content, and much more across beIN SPORTS’ social media channels. As part of the festivities, beIN is also launching a dedicated page on its website, where FIFA World CupTM fans can access a one-stop-shop of all the up-to-date information about the event coverage, including match schedules, qualified teams’ news, special shows, accessibility, promotions and add-ons, and much more.

Don’t miss out on the excitement and subscribe to beIN here: www.bein.com/en/subscribe/