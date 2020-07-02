BeIN Launches New Campaign with Exclusive Sports Content

BeIN Media Group has announced a new programming schedule of sports and entertainment content for families and households across MENA during the summer season, including new movies, children’s programming, sports, cookery shows, and more.

Launched on Wednesday under beIN’s A Summer Like No Other campaign, users can watch content for all ages being broadcast across beIN’s exclusive channels – including beIN MOVIES, beIN DRAMA, beIN GOURMET, FATAFEAT, Baraem Channel and Jeem TV.

BeIN’s dedicated sports channels beIN SPORTS will also broadcast the sports tournaments including the UEFA Champions League, Spain’s LaLiga, the English Premier League, UEFA Europa League and much more – covering a remarkable 400 games in 40 days.

As part of the new summer campaign, the beIN CINEMA service, launched earlier in April, also offers more films. For the price of $10 per movie, users can watch content that has never been seen before and wasn’t due to be released to cinemas until later. The service also offers vital support to film distributors, who can now make their movies available to families across the region during this period.

More than 30 blockbuster movies have been released and are available on beIN CINEMA, including Enemy Lines, The Roads Not Taken, and Shaft.

For kids, beIN’s Baraem, beJunior and JeemTV channels will offer thousands of hours of shows including new releases, such as Q Pootle 5 on Baraem, Xploration Earth 2050 on JeemTV, and Lab-ra-Kazam on beJunior

Commenting on beIN’s ‘A Summer Like No Other’ campaign, Jonathan Whitehead, Head of Sports at beIN MEDIA GROUP said, “We are extremely excited to announce this year’s summer programming campaign exclusively on beIN. With the latest movies, series and kids shows all on our platforms, we’ll be offering great content for the whole family. Our world-class beIN SPORTS channels will also be broadcasting the biggest and most exciting competitions with the UEFA Champions League, Spain’s LaLiga, the Premier League and more tournaments all exclusively this summer. Our state-of-the-art beIN ON DEMAND service will also offer our viewers more than 2,000 ON DEMAND titles to enjoy over the next couple of months. We hope our viewers in MENA enjoy the summer season with beIN as it will truly be a summer like no other.”