beIN MEDIA GROUP and SMC Enter Strategic Partnership

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with SMC, which appoints the Riyadh based media representation firm as the exclusive advertising partner for the global media group within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The agreement covers all beIN channels, including beIN’s flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and covers the period before, during, and after the tournament up to the end of 2023.

The strategic partnership is in line with global advertising trends that promote fostering an environment that stimulates creativity and innovation in the digital industry for local and international advertising companies, in order to gain competitive advantage of various opportunities.

The agreement was signed at beIN’s MENA headquarters in Doha, in the presence of Yousef Al-Obaidily, Group CEO of beIN MEDIA GROUP and Mohammed bin Abdulelah Al-Khuraiji, Chairman of SMC.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “We are pleased to partner with SMC, at such an exciting time for beIN, as we prepare for the start of the world’s largest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The agreement is not only commercially significant, but will also enable advertisers to reach a huge audience who are tuned into beIN’s various channels within the MENA region, through a leading media sales agency. More so, this partnership is testament to the success of beIN’s growth strategy and its advancement both in MENA and globally. This is simply the beginning of our plans at beIN, and this agreement is just one of many great success stories which have been announced this year, with more to come.”

Group photo of beIN MEDIA GROUP & SMC Executives (Image credit: beIN Media Group)



Khalid Waleed Alkhudair, CEO of SMC, said: “This agreement with beIN provides us with an opportunity to implement SMC’s strategy of flexible and effective advertising and marketing services. We plan to utilise our top-of-the-line service models, which comprise of the latest in advertising systems, in-line with the global developments in the industry, and evolving market demands.”

Notably, beIN SPORTS is the only place to watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 live and exclusive across 25 countries spanning MENA and France, with coverage in Arabic, English and French, in HD and 4K on 7 dedicated channels. beIN recently announced that joining its World Cup team are over 120 leading international, regional, and local presenters, reporters, commentators, and analysts who make up the greatest and most diverse team ever assembled to cover the tournament.