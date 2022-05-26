beIN MEDIA GROUP & Cable Network Egypt to Take Legal Action Against Live Sports Piracy in Egypt

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group and its partner Cable Network Egypt (CNE), the distributors of encrypted television and radio channels in Egypt, are preparing to take legal action against major pirates in Egypt ahead of this week’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) and CAF Champions League (CCL) finals - of which beIN’s flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS holds the exclusive broadcasting rights in the Middle East and North Africa.

The direct theft and piracy of beIN’s channels - and of the wider entertainment industry - is a catastrophic threat to the quality and range of content that broadcasters of all sizes can offer, especially those of mammoth international sports leagues.

Over the past few months, beIN and CNE have been closely monitoring beIN’s exclusive broadcasting rights and found that they continue to be publicly violated in commercial shops, stores, and hotels in Egypt by entities who do not hold the necessary commercial licenses from beIN. To protect its legal rights and, ultimately, help secure the future of live sports, beIN and CNE are planning to take immediate and effective legal measures in this key market, in coordination with the concerned law enforcement authorities; seeking immediate legal recourse to legally punish the perpetrators, as well as to be compensated from those in violation.

As such, beIN and CNE have issued a final warning to urge any person or entity to cease any current illegal infringement immediately. As both the highly anticipated UCL and CCL finals are fast approaching this week, the broadcaster has warned that it will be extra vigilant and will not hesitate to take all the necessary legal measures to stop the theft of its rights going forward.

beIN are pioneers in combatting the harmful business of piracy, taking a truly data-driven approach to protect its core business and the industry. Most recently, in April 2022, they joined the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, the world’s leading coalition dedicated to protecting the ecosystem and reducing digital piracy. The partnership is just one of the many ways beIN will continue to bring legal enforcement actions against the pirates who are seriously threatening the services and productions that paying consumers deserve.