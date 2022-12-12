beIN Media Group strike major blow to retailers of illegal IPTV boxes in Jordan

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) announced a highly successful action to combat piracy in Amman, Jordan, tackling a major retailer of set-top boxes (STBs) in the country.

The action, which ultimately resulted in a raid led by the local law enforcement in Jordan, was carried out against a widely known Jordanian electronics retailer across multiple branches. In each store, the authorities discovered multiple illegal IPTV boxes being marketed for sale. These IPTV boxes hijack high-quality beIN broadcasts and endanger unknowing consumers.

The retailer, amongst others, were found to have been proactively selling to their customers, with several hundred likely to have been sold last month alone ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with many more in stock. The Department of National Library (“DNL”) and beIN have been monitoring local retailers’ activities for months, learning that 50% of dealers in Jordan are likely to recommend pirated products and services, over genuine, high-quality and safe IPTV boxes.

The DNL is responsible for actively protecting copyrights in Jordan and is the primary authority for investigating and combating piracy and copyright infringement in Jordan. In the course of their duties, the officers of the DNL are authorized to collect and analyze evidence of piracy and pursue wrongdoers through the Public Prosecutor.

In parallel, the Jordan Media Commission (“JMC”) has prompted the blocking of seventy-seven websites in less than one month which streamed proprietary beIN content without permission. Furthermore, JMC issued a formal instruction on 3 December 2022 to all media outlets in Jordan warning that they must refrain from presenting any proprietary FIFA World Cup content without license. JMC is also expected to issue a similar warning shortly against the promotion or advertisement of illicit streaming devices.

These efforts serve to show that the institutions of Jordan take the protection of intellectual property rights very seriously and are actively pursuing their protection duties in line with local laws and international treaties.

DNL and JMC have been working with beIN to tackle the activity of illegal providers of sports and entertainment broadcasts, which are achieved through the outright theft of broadcast streams of beIN. beIN are a market-leading media group, broadcasting sports and entertainment in over 40 countries globally. It has always been a strong advocate against illegal streams and anti-piracy.

Following these actions, there will be further investigations by the Public Prosecutors into the evidence collected by the DNL, which will thereafter inform the legal consequences for those involved.

These actions, yet another a long line of beIN’s anti-piracy operations, demonstrates beIN’s unwavering approach to protecting its and others’ intellectual property in the region. It follows successful legal and policing actions on the part of beIN and its partners in Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

Caroline Guenneteau, Deputy General Counsel at beIN MEDIA GROUP said, “This latest anti-piracy effort in Jordan shows yet again beIN’s zero tolerance approach to piracy in any form. We are grateful to our partners in the DNL for their assistance in this most recent raid. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Jordanian authorities in the pursuit of a piracy-free sport and entertainment ecosystem.”

Broadcast piracy costs the industry $28.3 billion USD annually, affecting broadcasters, consumers and sport. beIN has taken a firm position to continually tackle the issue at a time when the industry is still recovering from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.