beIN Partners with Snap Inc. to Bring Coverage of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 & Football Highlights to Snapchat

beIN SPORTS, the flagship sports channel from beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) and Official Broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for all 24 countries in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and France, have partnered with Snap Inc. to bring the best of their football coverage to Snapchat. The Discover partnership will see beIN SPORTS launch dedicated football highlights shows covering all the best moments from the ongoing football season and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The agreement was signed today at beIN’s MENA headquarters in Doha by Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, and Hussein Freijeh, Snap Inc.’s General Manager – MENA.

During the ongoing European football season, Snapchatters across the region will be able to watch beIN SPORTS coverage of top tier football leagues, including the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 through a dedicated weekly football highlights show. They will also have access to a “Weekly Off-Season” show outside the European football season, featuring general sports and sports news content. The content offering will be further ramped up during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM through a dedicated show covering all match highlights, moments, and every single goal on Discover.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, noted: “The passion that fans in the MENA region have for football is unparalleled. We are gearing up for arguably the most remarkable year in beIN’s history – broadcasting the greatest football event in the world, and through technology partners such as Snap Inc., we are bringing football fans closer to the game. Our unmatched footprint will provide fans with extensive coverage of the various football leagues, including the FIFA World CupTM, and help us continue to expand our presence in the region”.

Hussein Freijeh, General Manager, MENA at Snap Inc., said: “We are thrilled to extend our international partnership with beIN SPORTS to the MENA region and bring their award-winning football coverage to life on Snapchat. As the custodian of sports in MENA and the Official Broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in the region, this partnership allows the Snapchat community to follow their favourite football teams, matches, and moments from the comfort of their phone – ensuring they don’t miss an instant. As our audience in the MENA region continues to grow, we are committed to serving them through interactive and engaging content experiences on our platform. We are excited to innovate with beIN SPORTS to bring their coverage to life and create unmatched fan experiences”.

The beIN SPORTS show on Discover will be distributed in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, Yemen, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Sudan, and Chad.

beIN operates across 5 continents and 40 countries - including all 24 countries in MENA. Across its 32 beIN SPORTS branded MENA channels alone, it broadcasts 552 hours of daily sports content from its expansive portfolio of over 40 core premium sports rights, as well as showcases mammoth blockbusters and Arabic-language content as part of its wider entertainment offering across 11 beIN Entertainment branded channels.

The Snapchat community continues to grow rapidly, increasing by 18% year-over-year to 347 million daily active users, as of Q2 2022, with growth in all key regions globally. Overall time spent watching content globally grew year-over-year, and Snapchat continues to reach over 90% of 13 to 24-year olds and 75% of 13 to 34 year-olds in over 20 countries globally.