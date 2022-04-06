beIN Reveals FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Slogan - One World One Home

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, unveils international slogan for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament: One World One Home.

The slogan reveal marked the occasion of the suspenseful FIFA World CupTM Final Draw event, which took place in the host country’s capital, Doha, on Friday 1 April. Approximately 64 million viewers from around the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) tuned in to beIN SPORTS Arabic and English channels on the day to watch the global broadcaster’s extensive content offering, which included a mammoth 24-hours of never-seen-before programs, documentaries, and special interviews pre- and post-event.

The announcement is the next exciting milestone for beIN, as the entity prepares to broadcast the world’s biggest sports tournament later this year - the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - exclusively across 25 countries in MENA and France in just under 230 days.

One World One Home, which will accompany all beIN SPORTS’ coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, represents unity across the world of football fans. With the tournament in Qatar expected to be the most watched in history, the motto is designed to bring together fans from every corner of the globe and will be translated and released in all beIN’s markets.

The four words are intended to resonate with both local audiences in MENA and France - reaching over 300 million Arabic speakers and 275 million French speakers globally - as well as the wider international audience. One World One Home also encapsulates the multi-dimensional beIN offering – spanning its extensive portfolio of sports and entertainment content.

Yousef Al Obaidly, Group CEO of beIN MEDIA GROUP, commented: “With just a few short months until kick-off, it’s fantastic to see all the wonderful creative efforts coming together to mark the countdown to the greatest show on Earth. Friday’s exhilarating FIFA World Cup Final Draw produced some incredibly high-octane matches - and it will be an honor to host both the fans and the world’s most prestigious sporting event. As the official broadcasters in 25 countries across MENA and France, we cannot wait for the action to get underway and to show everyone the true meaning behind One World One Home”.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on 21 November this year, with the opening game to be held in Al Bayt Stadium. To subscribe to beIN and watch all the exclusive coverage, please visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe.