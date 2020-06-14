beIN Snags MENA and APAC Broadcast Rights to Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour

beIN Media Group has secured the exclusive rights to Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour, which will be broadcast across 24 countries in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and 11 countries in Asia-Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore), with profits from the tournament donated to National Federations and Covid-19 relief funds.

The tournament, organized by No.1 world tennis legend and 17-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, starts in Belgrade, Serbia, Djokovic’s hometown, on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th of June. The tour will bring both top rank and up-and-coming tennis players – including Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria), Borna Coric (Croatia), and Marin Cilic (Croatia) – to clay courts every weekend, with beIN SPORTS following the action from Serbia and Croatia, to Montenegro, and finally, Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the tournament is scheduled to conclude in July.

The Adria Tour, the first tournament for tennis since the Covid-19 sports shutdown, is supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, and profits from the tour will be donated to the National Federations of the participating countries. In addition, parts of the profits will also be donated to COVID-19 relief charities chosen by the players in the tournament.

Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer at beIN Media Group said: “At a time when live sports are gradually and safely coming back to our screens, beIN Sports is thrilled to have secured the rights to the first competitive tennis tournament in months for fans to enjoy exclusively across 35 countries, spanning Asia Pacific and the Middle East & North Africa. The Adria Tour will also importantly raise money for COVID-19 relief funds, something which beIN is very supportive of through our partnership with the World Health Organization.”