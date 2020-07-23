beIN Sports Announces Exclusive Live Sports Offerings

BeIN Sports has announced new live sports offerings for the summer exclusively across the MENA region. These include the Coupe de France final, FA Cup final, UEFA Champions League, NBA and US Open all set to be broadcasted live on the channel.

On July 24, French giants Paris Saint Germain will face Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France final at 11 pm UAE time live and exclusively on beIN Sports.

The FA Cup final is set to take place on August 1 at 9 pm UAE time with special coverage and dedicated studios. The UEFA Champions League will also resume on August 7 with the round of 16-second leg.

Also, on July 31, the National Basketball Association (NBA) will resume with the Los Angeles Lakers facing their rivals the Los Angeles Clippers. On August 31, the United States Open Tennis Championship (US Open) kicks off featuring the best tennis players in the world.

BeIN Sports’ studio coverage for all the competitions will be in English, Arabic and French.

BeIN Sports’ official Twitter and Instagram accounts will also showcase live coverage of the UEFA Champions League games.

Commenting on the lineup, Jonathan Whitehead, Head of Sports for beIN MENA, said: “With the Premier League and Serie A coming to an end – beIN Sports will be showcasing some fantastic finals and world-class tournaments to viewers across MENA. The FA Cup final, Coupe de France final, UEFA Champions League, US Open and NBA will all be live and exclusive on our channels. Our world-class content will provide our viewers and subscribers with never seen before coverage including dedicated studios and beIN guests and legends from across the region and the world. Our UEFA Champions League coverage will also include commentary in English, Arabic and French as well as games on our state-of-the-art beIN 4K channel so that you can see the best teams and biggest players in the highest quality.”