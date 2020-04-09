BeIN SPORTS Announces New Shows, Will Air Past Sporting Events

BeIN Media Group has announced a new content lineup to air on its channels including blockbuster films, memorable sporting events and brand new programs for its viewers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Every Friday and Saturday from 21:00 to 21:30 local time on beIN SPORTS HD1, star presenter Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari will host the Games Not to Forget show, produced using the latest remote production technology. Games Not to Forget will host beIN guests and analysts as they relive incredible matches from the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and other tournaments.

On April 10, beIN SPORTS HD1 will showcase a full day of FIFA World Cup historic matches and films: showing exciting fixtures from the biggest tournaments in world football starting from West Germany’s historic win over the Netherlands in 1974 all the way to France’s empathic victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Last week, beIN SPORTS announced the chance for viewers to run the biggest TV network in the world by voting for their favorite football match from a shortlist curated by beIN stars such as Mohammed Abutrika.

BeIN’s entertainment channels will also showcase Hollywood films. Last week, the network announced upgrades and additional services to current and new subscribers.

On April 11, beIN MOVIES HD2 will show Warner Bros. Pictures Geostorm starring Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess and Abbie Cornish at 21:00 local time.

April 12 will see beIN ON DEMAND showcase Disney’s animated film, Frozen 2. The film will be available to buy or rent in English and Arabic audio.

BeIN ON DEMAND will also offer the third Stars Wars sequel trilogy on April 13 including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available to buy or rent starting from April 9.

BeIN’s dedicated movies, series and lifestyle channels will also broadcast Dr. OZ Show, Toy Story 1,2,3, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bebasata, Blue Bloods among other shows and movies.