beIN SPORTS to Broadcast the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships Live and Exclusively Across MENA

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS will broadcast the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships live and exclusively to its viewers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Hosted at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City, this year’s 141st edition of the US Open will kick off on Monday 30 August with the final matches set for Sunday 12 September.

The tournament will feature star players such as defending Women’s singles champion Naomi Osaka, 2021 Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, and Arab tennis stars- Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Egypt’s Mayar Sherif.

beIN ’s coverage of the 2021 US Open

beIN SPORTS’ will cover the tournament on channel 5, 6 and 7 in Arabic and 2 in English. Live from Doha, the global sports channel’s dedicated studios will play host to the most famous Arab tennis voices including retired two-time champion Karim Alami, former Moroccan tennis player Anass Lamrani, former Kuwaiti tennis player Adel Al-Shatti, former Tunisian tennis player Selima Sfar amongst others. Viewers will also be provided with exclusive daily highlights during the day of all the best matches.

On coverage of the upcoming 2021 US Open, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA, said: “We are delighted to be broadcasting yet another world class tennis tournament to all our viewers across 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa. This year’s US Open promises to be an exciting spectacle for our subscribers – as our coverage will run across dedicated studios on 4 bilingual linear channels and on our digital platforms. No one does sports better than beIN”.

