beIN SPORTS to Broadcast Unforgettable Day of Sports with UEFA EURO 2020, Copa America 2021, and Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Single Finals

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS gets ready to host a thrilling day of sports as all three UEFA EURO 2020, Copa America 2021, and Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Single finals will be broadcast live and exclusively to millions of viewers and subscribers across 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) this Sunday 11 July.

Commenting on the three finals in one day on beIN SPORTS, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programmes for beIN MENA, said: “Sport never stops on beIN and we’re delighted that our viewers and subscribers can enjoy the best of the best matches all on the same day. Broadcasting the UEFA EURO 2020, Copa America 2021, and Wimbledon since the beginning of these tournaments showcases our capabilities to cover multiple world-class events to our millions of viewers across the region. After the three finals air, our sports channels will welcome the Tokyo Olympics, followed by the regular football season in August. No one does sports better than beIN.”

UEFA EURO 2020

The UEFA EURO 2020 final between heavyweights England and Italy will be broadcast live from Wembley Stadium in London, UK, on beIN SPORTS with kickoff at 22:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3).

beIN SPORTS coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 final will be available in Arabic, English, and French on the beIN MAX 1,2,3,4 channels plus beIN’s UHD 4K channel. Host Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari will be on air with all the build up from 20:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) and will be joined by a host of footballing legends including Egyptian Mohamad Abutrika, ex Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, EURO winners Ruud Gullit and Peter Schmeichel plus ex -Italian International Gianfranco Zola.The global sports channel will also have special programmes and the latest news surrounding the UEFA EURO 2020 final.

Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Single

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini will go head to head at the Wimbledon 2021 Men’s single finals that will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, UK at 13:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3) live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS’ dedicated tennis channel, beIN SPORTS 5 plus English 1, and French 1.

Live from Doha, beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Men’s single final with dedicated studios plus the most famous Arabic voices of tennis, retired two-time champion Karim Alami, former Moroccan tennis player Anass Lamrani, former Kuwaiti tennis player Adel Al-Shatti.

Copa America 2021

This year’s Copa America final between reigning champions Brazil and Argentina is a mouthwatering Superclássico from the iconic Maracanã stadium in Brazil. The game will be broadcast live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS’ MAX 5 and MAX 6 channels in Arabic and English with kick off at 3:00 am Mecca Time. Joining beIN SPORTS Copa America Final studio will be ex Brazilian goalkeeping legend and World Cup winner, Júlio César.

