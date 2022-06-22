beIN SPORTS to Broadcast Upcoming 2022 Wimbledon Championship Across MENA

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, and its flagship sports network beIN SPORTS, will be broadcasting the 2022 Wimbledon Championship to its millions of viewers and subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. As the exclusive home of all the Grand Slams in the region, beIN is also the only broadcaster to offer coverage in three languages: Arabic, English, and French.

All the major matches from the tournament - including dedicated live feeds from Centre Court, Court 1, Court 2, and the biggest games from the outer courts - will broadcast live across the region from the leafy courts of South-West London, UK. Coverage, which starts with a pre-studio session on Saturday, 25 June, will be available across eight dedicated channels - beIN SPORTS 5, beIN SPORTS 6, and beIN SPORTS 7 for Arabic commentary; beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2, and beIN SPORTS EXTRA 1 for English commentary; and beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1 and beIN SPORTS FRENCH 2 for French commentary.

Throughout the tournament, beIN SPORTS will be offering its viewers and subscribers unparalleled commentary and analysis of the action on All England Lawn. Live from beIN’s studios in Qatar, some of the region’s most prominent tennis legends, including Karim Alami and Selima Sfar, with popular commentator Adel Al Shatti, will be sharing their expert analysis and opinion on every nail-biting move, alongside presenter Areej Sleem.

Special coverage will also include pre-tournament features, daily highlights, up-to-the-minute content on beIN SPORTS’ social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube), as well as post-tournament programmes and news coverage.

This will be the iconic tournament’s 135th edition, featuring defending Men’s Singles champion Novak Djokovic who will battle for his title amidst the cream of the crop of the tennis world. Current Women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 2021 Women’s Singles runner-up Karolina Pliskova; last year’s finalist Matteo Berrettini; and Spanish athlete Carlos Alcaraz are tipped to join the illustrious company of Rafael Nadal, who will attempt to become the first man in history to win 23 Grand Slam titles.

The tournament will see an appearance from court legend and seven-time winner Serena Williams, who has granted Wild Card entry status.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will be proudly representing the MENA region at this year’s Championship. Currently ranked at World No. 3, she is the highest-rated Arab tennis player in ATP and WTA rankings history.