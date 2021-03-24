beIN Sports to Broadcast World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, and its flagship sports channels beIN SPORTS are set to host an exciting line up of European qualifier matches on the English and Arabic channels across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – as all teams prepare to go head-to-head for a chance to compete in the long-awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament.

Following a busy period of sports action in the English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and CAF Champions League, beIN SPORTS will continue its world class coverage of the best sports competitions and tournaments as it aims to provide its subscribers and viewers with the best possible experience ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, of which beIN is the official broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa.

Commenting on beIN SPORTS being the home of the FIFA World Cup in the MENA region, Mohammad Al-Subaie, Acting CEO of beIN MENA said: “As the official broadcaster we are proud to be the home of the FIFA World Cup for millions of people across the Middle East and North Africa and can’t wait to broadcast all of the special World Cup moments over the next twenty months in the build-up to the historic tournament. For European countries including England, Germany, Spain and current champions France, the exciting road to Qatar starts this week with qualification matches.”

As part of the coverage for the European qualifiers, the global sports channel will provide its millions of subscribers across the MENA region with daily studio coverage of all the best games and the best beIN talent and commentators, including Mohamad Abutrika, Wael Gomaa, Dr. Tareq Al Jalahama, Mubarak Mostafa, Hafid Darradji and more – all on its state-of-the-art beIN SPORTS Premium 1 channel and English studio coverage on beIN SPORTS 1 English.

Qatar’s historic friendly matches at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary against Luxembourg (Wednesday 24 March), Azerbaijan (Saturday 27 March) and the Republic of Ireland (Tuesday 30 March) are part of the European qualifiers and will help the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ host country prepare for the ultimate tournament. The Qatar matches will also be broadcast on beIN SPORTS’ Free to Air channel (FTA).

Exclusive interviews will also be conducted by beIN reporters live with the Qatar national team as well as behind the scenes footage of the exciting events of this year’s European qualifiers.

beIN SPORTS premium Arabic channel beIN SPORTS Premium 1 will broadcast the “Evening Show” to reflect on all the games, including those of Qatar – as analysts share their thoughts and experiences on who could be a contender to qualify to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and compete for the most prestigious trophy in world football.

beIN SPORTS’ official social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook will also post exclusive content of the European qualifiers and Qatar’s involvement, with interviews, behind the scenes footage and programs.