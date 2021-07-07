beIN SPORTS Commemorates 500 Days-To-Go FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Countdown with Exclusive Content

beIN MEDIA GROUP - the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS - the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM for all 24 countries in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and France - marks the significant 500-days-to-go World Cup milestone as it continues to make preparations for broadcasting the world’s biggest football event. The tournament is set to make history when it kicks off on 21 November 2022, for what will be the first FIFA World Cup TM to take place in the Middle East and Arab world.

Celebrating the milestone, Mohammad Al Subaie, Acting CEO of beIN MENA, said: “In just 500 days Qatar will proudly welcome football fans from all over the world to what’s set to be an unforgettable FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM . From beIN’s MENA HQ in Qatar, we will also deliver an exceptional World Cup viewing experience for our millions of viewers and subscribers in the region where we will bring the world to Qatar, and showcase Qatar to the world. The World Cup is a truly defining and unifying moment for the Arab world, and beIN SPORTS is tremendously proud to be the exclusive broadcaster across all 24 countries of MENA”.

beIN MENA’s Exclusive 500-Days-to-Go Coverage As the first Arab World Cup draws ever closer, on Friday 9 July, from 13:00 Mecca through to 02:00 on Saturday morning, beIN’s Arabic Sports News Service will have dedicated bulletins, covering the 500 day milestone. Included in the all day coverage will be a celebratory FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM special studio, plus an exclusive Hassad bulletin scheduled for 01:00 on Saturday.

The MENA English channel, beIN SPORTS EN 1, will present their dedicated 500 Day milestone studio immediately after the Men’s Semi-Final Wimbledon coverage at 23:00 Mecca. The Arabic and English coverage will be complemented with FIFA World Cup And Qatar related programming on the Arabic and English sports channels, including episodes of Welcome to Qatar, Road to Qatar, and opportunities to relive previous World Cup tournaments.

beIN’s exclusive celebratory coverage will also include contributions from various football legends plus global reactions to the milestone from beIN’s network of reporters and channels. The MENA studios will be home to the official FIFA World Cup TM Winners Trophy for the day. beIN’s international and Arab talent - including visiting EPL star and Egyptian National team full back Ahmed Elmohamady, Arsene Wenger, Bacary Sagna, and Peter Schmeichel, plus many other well known faces - will be out and about in Qatar, conducting interviews and experiencing the local sights and culture.

To celebrate the milestone, beIN will launch a social media competition on 9 July for its followers on beIN SPORTS MENA’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Football fans will need to identify which FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums are being shown in a short celebratory video. Five hundred randomly selected participants will then be in with the chance to win a weekly beIN pass, gaining access to 1-7 beIN SPORTS Premium, English, and French Channels, amongst others.

beIN’s MENA channel alone broadcasts over 34 beIN channels and has 816 hours of content every day across the region and 600 hours live premium sport every week. All of the above - and much more - puts beIN in a very confident place to broadcast international events of this magnitude.

To find out more details and enter the celebratory 500-day competition, visit us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram - and to subscribe to beIN, visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe