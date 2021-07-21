beIN SPORTS to Deliver Biggest Coverage Worldwide of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 with over 3,000 Hours of Exclusive MENA Programing

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS is set to exclusively broadcast the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 from 23 July to 8 August 2021 across the 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with 3,000 hours of planned coverage - the biggest worldwide.



The 32nd Summer Olympic Games 2020 - held in the Japanese capital of Tokyo across 43 venues - will feature an astonishing 33 sports, 50 disciplines, 339 events, and 5 new sports (baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, climbing, and surfing).

beIN’s Coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

beIN will provide its viewers and subscribers with extensive and exclusive coverage, providing approximately 3,000 hours of premium live events and supporting programs.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast more than 97% of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 across 15 channels in both Arabic and English - rebranding its beIN XTRA 1 and 2 to dedicated beIN Olympics 1 and beIN Olympics 2 channels - in addition to over 14 hours of daily news bulletins and programs on the beIN SPORTS News Channel and a Free to Air obligation of 400 hours.

The exclusive coverage will include a dedicated daily studio from 06:00 to 18:00 Mecca Time, a daily roundup at 17:00, and a daily highlights show at 22:00. The specially curated studio will give fans an inside scoop into the world of professional sports, with 41 commentators and 10+ world-class international and Arab sports analysts and guests, such as Areej Sleem, Mohammad Kidan Barhome, Jamal Mahfoodh Al Hasani, Assia Abdualla, Bassel Tabbal, and Mouhib Ben Chouikha.

Commenting on beIN SPORTS’ coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA, said: “beIN is thrilled to help bring the world together through broadcasting the highly anticipated Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Significant planning has gone into showcasing the most diverse, inspiring, and celebratory stories that sport has to offer through our comprehensive coverage, and we’re set to deliver a truly exceptional Olympics viewing experience to our millions of viewers and subscribers in MENA”.

beIN’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics will showcase inspirational women talent, including Qatari Arab Championship gold medalist rower Tala Abujbara, Jordanian Asian Games taekwondo gold medalist Juliana Al Sadiq, and Emirati discus thrower and athlete Fatima Al Hosani. This is central to beIN’s beINSPIRED broadcast portfolio and corporate commitment, in which the network provides a global platform for talent that have not historically been given the exposure they deserve. This includes showcasing on-air talent, broadcasting sports, developing business partnerships, events and creative campaigns; all aimed at telling the most inspiring stories that sport – all sport – has to offer.



To enjoy a world of sports and entertainment on beIN, please visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe/.