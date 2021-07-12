beIN SPORTS to Exclusively Broadcast the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Across MENA, France, Turkey and APAC

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, has secured the exclusive broadcast rights to this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021, in 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), France, Turkey and APAC*.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the main association football competition of the national football teams which determines the continental champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Held every two years, Mexico holds the record with 11 wins in total, followed by USA with 6.

Taking place across 9 cities in the United States of America (USA), the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicked off this Sunday 11 July and will go on until Sunday 1 August with back-to-back games on beIN SPORTS’ Premium 1 channel for Arabic coverage and beIN SPORTS 1 for English coverage.

This year’s edition will see the Qatar national team take part in the tournament for the very first time as a guest nation– playing against the likes of Honduras, Panama and Grenada in group D. The defending Asian Cup champions will use this as a great opportunity to prepare for next year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Qatar’s first game in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be against Panama on 14 July at 2:00am Mecca Time (GMT +3). Qatar will then face Grenada on 18 July at 2:30am Mecca Time and Honduras on 21 July at 4:00am Mecca Time – where beIN SPORTS will have live studio coverage of all the games that Qatar will play as well as a reporter on ground for exclusive reactions and breaking stories.

Commenting on the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup exclusively on beIN SPORTS, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA, said: “We are delighted to be at the heart of all the global football action by adding the CONCACAF Gold Cup to our portfolio of world class football tournaments. With strong national teams competing including Qatar, the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup promises to be a thrilling experience for our subscribers this month.”

*Excluding Australia and Indonesia