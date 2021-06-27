beIN SPORTS to Exclusively Broadcast 2021 Wimbledon Championship Live Across MENA Region

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS will broadcast the much-anticipated 2021 Wimbledon Championship live and exclusively to its millions of viewers and subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), on dedicated channels in three languages – English, Arabic and French.

The 2021 Wimbledon Championship is scheduled to kick-off on Monday 28 June, with all matches set to take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

beIN’s coverage of this year’s Wimbledon Championship

beIN SPORTS’ trilingual coverage will cover the tournament across 5 dedicated tennis channels beIN SPORTS 5, 6 and 7, English 1 and French 1.

The beIN commentary and analyst team is the best around – live from Doha, Qatar, beIN SPORTS will be hosting legends of the game including Selima Sfar, the second highest ranked female Tunisian and Arab player of all time, former Kuwaiti tennis player Adel Al-Shatti, retired two-time champion Karim Alami, former Moroccan tennis player Anass Lamrani and more.

beIN’s special coverage of the Wimbledon Championship will also include pre-tournament programmes, daily highlights, digital coverage on beIN SPORTS’ social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) as well as post tournament programmes and news coverage on the beIN SPORTS news channel.

2021 Wimbledon Championship

This year’s 134th edition will see the top players from across the globe compete for the coveted trophy, including Roger Federer, defending champion Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and more.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will be proudly representing the MENA region at this year’s Wimbledon Championship. Jabeur is the highest ranked Arab player in Women Tennis Association (WTA) history at #24 and reached two junior Grand Slam girls’ singles finals at the French Open in 2010 and 2011, winning the title in the second appearance. Also representing the MENA region is Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, who became the first women from her nation to win a Grand Slam main-draw match at the 2021 Australian Open.

All eyes will be on defending champion and Roland Garros 2021 winner Novak Djokovic as he looks to steal the show once again and clinch his 20th Grand Slam men’s singles title. However, the world #1 will have strong competition as the best tennis players from around the world are set to compete.

On beIN SPORTS’ coverage of the Wimbledon Championship, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA, said: “We’re delighted to bring the biggest tennis tournament of any network to the screens of the millions of fans and viewers across the region. In MENA, beIN is the exclusive home of all the Grand Slams plus the ATP and WTA tournaments. The Wimbledon Championship is part of an incredible summer of sport on our channels, where we will also simultaneously showcase the UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 – as well as the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in July”.

