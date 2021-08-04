beIN SPORTS to Exclusively Broadcast the Return of European Football League Season Across MENA Region

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS will exclusively broadcast the return of the three European Leagues - Ligue 1 (6 Aug - 21 May), the English Premier League (14 Aug - 22 May) and LaLiga (15 Aug - 22 May) - providing an unrivalled viewing experience to its millions of subscribers and viewers in the 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Commenting on beIN SPORTS’ exclusive coverage of the European Leagues, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA, said: “We are proud to once again to be able to provide our viewers and subscribers with the best viewing experience as the European League football season kicks off. As our successful coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics comes to an end later in the week, we cannot wait to kick-start the next football season and continue uniting the region through its love of sports”.

beIN SPORTS European League Programing

As Ligue1, EPL and LaLiga return across the next 2 weekends, every game and goal will be broadcast live and exclusive on beIN, with every game available with Arabic and English commentary. The best games are also available in Ultra High Definition on beIN’s exclusive 4K channel.

The best games of the day are available back-to-back on beIN SPORTS 1 Premium where you will find the regular Arabic talents providing the best analysis around, including Mohammed Aboutrika, Youssef Chippo, Hatem Trabelisi, Tarek Dhiab and Tarek Jalahma. The English studio will be hosted by Richard Keys and Andy Gray and will be available on beIN SPORTS 1 EN.

From Friday 6 August 2021, beIN will kick-start the French Ligue 1 season when Monaco entertain Nantes at 22:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 2. On Saturday 7 August 2021, there is the traditional curtain raiser to the Premier League, The Community Shield which this year sees F.A. Cup winners Leicester City face Premier League champions Manchester City live on beIN SPORTS 1 Premium at 19:00 MECCA. This will be followed by Troyes vs. Paris Saint-Germain at 22:00 MECCA. What’s more, fans across the region will have the first chance to witness the big-name summer signings in action for their new clubs.

Heading into next week, on Wednesday 11 August 2021, from Windsor Park, Northern Ireland, the UEFA Super Cup kicks off at 22:00 MECCA. Champions League winners Chelsea will face Europa League winners Villarreal. This year’s Super Cup is available with Arabic, English, and French commentary.

On Saturday 14 August from 14:00 MECCA, the Arabic studio on beIN SPORTS 1 Premium will cover Manchester United vs. Leeds United, followed by Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, Norwich vs. Liverpool and Real Madrid vs. Alves.

Tottenham and Manchester City kicks off at 17:30 MECCA on Sunday 15 August on beIN SPORTS 1 Premium. Who will Harry Kane be turning out for? And will Jack Grealish be pulling on a Man City shirt?

See all the action exclusively on beIN. To subscribe, visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe.