beIN SPORTS Kicks Off Summer of Sports with Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021

beIN Media Group, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS gets set to host a thrilling summer of sports starting with the long-awaited UEFA Euro 2020 and the Copa America 2021 live and exclusively to its millions of viewers and subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), from Morocco in the west to Oman in the east – and every country in between.

The UEFA Euro 2020, which kicks off from 11 June until 11 July 2021, is the second biggest international football competition after the FIFA World Cup.

A total of 24 teams will compete for the coveted trophy, including heavyweights England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain. The UEFA Euro 2020 will also be played in 12 cities, including London’s Wembley Stadium, Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena, and Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The Copa America 2021, which was initially set to be hosted by Argentina and Colombia, has now been moved to Brazil and will run from 13 June until 10 July. Participating teams in this year’s Copa America include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, as well as Colombia, Paraguay, Venezuela, among others.

beIN ’s coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020

The global sports channel will start with pre-UEFA Euro 2020 programs and shows from 6 June until 10 June as all beIN SPORTS MAX channels will revisit classic matches and stories from previous tournaments. ‘beIN Teams’, a show that discusses the top six groups of the tournament with analysts, will start from 21:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3). The entertainment show ‘The Questions’ - which features beIN presenters, commentators and analysts testing their knowledge of the UEFA Euros – will follow from 22:00.

Daily coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 gets underway at 13:00 Mecca Time in brand new state of the art studios on beIN SPORTS’ MENA channels with the daily show ‘Euro Today’ – which will showcase highlights, previews and reactions of the tournament from 6 June until 12 July.

‘This Night’ is another daily program with analysis, tactics and stats of both UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 tournaments, which will be hosted by Hichem Al Khalsi and broadcast from midnight Mecca Time.

All live UEFA Euro 2020 action kicks off on Friday 11 June when Turkey takes on Italy in Rome’s Stadia Olimpico at 22:00 Mecca Time.

beIN’s coverage of the Copa America 2021

Viewers and subscribers across the MENA region will be excited to see their favourite South American national teams this year as beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Copa America 2021 with dedicated English and Arabic studios and special guests on beIN SPORTS MAX 5 and MAX 6.

beIN will also bring an incredible 15 hour live daily studio coverage during the tournaments featuring talents such as Mohammad Aboutrika, Hatem Trabelsi, Ruud Gullit, Arsene Wenger and Marcel Desailly as well as Gianfranco Zola, Peter Schmeichel, Bacary Sagna, Julio Cesar, current Aston Villa full back Ahmed Al Mohammadi, Nader Elsayed and Badr Eldin Aledresi amongst others.

All live Copa America 2021 action kicks off on Sunday 13 June when defending champions Brazil take on Venezuela in Brasilia’s Mane Garrincha stadium at midnight Mecca Time.

Commenting on the exhilarating summer of sports on beIN SPORTS, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA Duncan Walkinshaw, said: “The UEFA Euro 2020, Copa America 2021, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and Tokyo Olympics. beIN SPORTS promises its viewers and subscribers a truly remarkable summer of sporting events that will keep them on the edge of their seats until the European leagues kick off again in August.

“Every kick of every game, in multiple languages across multiple beIN platforms, with the best studio analysis anywhere. No one does it better than beIN.”

Also commenting on the upcoming tournament, football legend and FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger noted: “In football, Europe is ahead of the rest of the world. 24 teams are playing together for the first time since 2016, which gives a global view of this confederation as well as the unity of this continent.