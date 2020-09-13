beIN SPORTS Launches Social Media Competition for Fans

beIN SPORTS, the global sports broadcaster, has launched an international social media competition – called “My Best Memento” – for fans to celebrate the return of football as part of the “Love it Like The First Time” campaign.

Love it Like The First Time, successfully launched last month, was the first global campaign beIN has launched across its entire international network of 43 countries and 5 continents, including the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Asia Pacific, France, and North America.

Fans have been encouraged to post a photograph and explanation of their ‘best football memento’ – be it a shirt, match ticket, or even a medal – on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Fans will need to follow and tag @beINSPORTS to enter the competition, as well as using the hashtag #beINMemento in the caption or tweet. Only posts from public accounts that use the correct tag and hashtag will successfully enter the competition. Submissions made from private accounts will not be accounted for in the random draw.

The competition will be supported by beIN’s talent from across the world, including the Middle East & North Africa, Asia-Pacific, France, and USA. Football legends including Mohammed Sadoon, Wael Gomaa, Ruud Gullit, Nigel De Jong, and Omar Da Fonseca are just some of the football stars who will participate over the next two weeks and will be posting their own mementos to social media.

One lucky winner from the Middle East & North Africa will be selected at random and gifted a signed LaLiga jersey.

Jonathan Whitehead, Sports head, beIN MENA, said: “We’re excited to launch this major international competition to celebrate the return of football as part of our ongoing Love It Like The First Time campaign. We’re delighted to inject some fun and nostalgia across social media with this competition, and share some special football mementos with our subscribers. We want to see, hear and celebrate your best stories, so start posting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter today for the chance to win a signed LaLiga jersey.”

For the start of the new 2020/21 football season, beIN SPORTS is also set to present all new studios for the biggest European leagues as well as brand new programs for its viewers across MENA to enjoy exclusively.

The Evening Show, one of many new programs which will make its debut this Saturday 12 September.

The competition closes on Saturday 26 September. For more details on the competition, please visit https://www.beinsports.com/en/beinmemento/.