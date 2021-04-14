beIN SPORTS Marks ‘100 Days to Go Until Tokyo 2020’ with Special Documentaries

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, will broadcast special shows, dedicated programs and official films for the ‘100 days to go until Tokyo 2020’ across its beIN SPORTS channels.

The ‘100 days to go until Tokyo 2020’ begins on Wednesday 14 April and will go on all day with exclusive content and documentaries of the best Olympic Games moments the world has ever seen.

As the official broadcaster of Tokyo 2020, beIN SPORTS will showcase the Olympic Games this year to its millions of viewers and subscribers throughout the MENA region starting from 23 July until 8 August 2021 exclusively on its channels.

beIN SPORTS 7 and the Free to Air (FTA) channel will broadcast top documentaries illustrating glorious moments in the history of the Olympics games, including the story of the most illustrious events in any Olympics. These stories include the 100m dash rash, strangest moments gathered from every edition of the games, stories of sporting legends such as Michael Johnson, Hicham El Guerrouj, Said Aouita and more.

beIN SPORTS will also broadcast official films of some of the most remembered Olympic Games of the 20 th and 21 st centuries – with rare archive footage produced in a cinematic style.

The global sports channel will also showcase Arab participation in the Olympic Games throughout the years, including stories of some of the most iconic objects related to the Olympic Games such as the torch, the flag etc.

Commenting on 100 days to go before Tokyo 2020, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA Duncan Walkinshaw said: “As the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games, beIN SPORTS’ main focus is providing its viewers and subscribers with an exceptional viewing experience across all our platforms. We are tremendously excited to cover what will be a unique Olympics. As we move closer to the start of the Tokyo 2020, we are delighted to share this historic milestone with our millions of viewers across MENA”.

In an exclusive interview with beIN Sports, the Governor of Tokyo in Japan Yuriko Koike said: “Preparations for the Tokyo Olympics took years. Today we are only 100 days away from this major event. Unfortunately, the Olympics have been delayed for a full year due to Covid-19.

But that was necessary to ensure that the games are held in a safe and adequate environment”.

Koike added: “This is the second Olympics to be held in Japan. The first was in 1964, and it was the first edition to combine the Olympics and the Paralympics. We wanted the second Olympics hosted by Japan to be held after sustainable recovery; that is, after the situation returns to what it was before the pandemic. Humanity now desperately needs to overcome the situation it is experiencing as a result of the pandemic, while taking into consideration many important issues such as ensuring the principle of diversity, gender equality, and everything that might help toward the sustainability of the Olympics as a sports event”.

beIN viewers have the chance to subscribe to the new TOGETHER package to watch the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics exclusively on beIN SPORTS – where they will also have access to 70 sports and entertainment channels.

To watch all other major tournaments and competitions this summer, the beIN summer early bird promotion offers subscribers the chance to watch the best exclusive sports tournaments on air including the UEFA Euro 2020, Copa America 2021 and get a 3-month complimentary access to the ULTIMATE package – where subscribers have access to 99 channels of sports and entertainment content.

For more information on beIN’s offers, visit www.bein.com/summer2021