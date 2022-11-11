beIN SPORTS NEWS Channel Launches with New Slogan and Brand from State-Of-The-Art New Studio

beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN) will launch its revamped beIN SPORTS NEWS channel at midday today, (11/11), exactly 11 years after its first-ever broadcast. The Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) leading channel for sports news will be broadcast from its brand-new, state-of-the-art studio, located in the heart of Doha.

The Arabic language channel boasts a new look and feel, along with a slogan reflective of its approach to news coverage - "First Source for the Latest News.” It also features exclusive programming, over 40 global correspondents, and a world class line-up of presenters. This refresh will be carried through digital channels, streamlined for easy navigation for its millions of followers.

The channel will deliver hourly live news bulletins, along with ongoing analysis and feature content in crisp HD. As part of its aim to expand access for underrepresented groups, its 20:00 MECCA evening bulletin will also be delivered in sign language.

As the Official Broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across MENA, content for beIN SPORTS NEWS will initially focus on tournament-related news and features. Post December 18th, content will broaden to encompass the entire sporting world. So, viewers can still expect the same round-the-clock news bulletins, searing analysis and original, engaging content.

Commenting on the revitalised Channel, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels – MENA, said: “The relaunch of beIN SPORTS NEWS marks an exciting new chapter for us at beIN. We are relentless in our efforts to provide our audiences with an unmatched viewing experience, particularly as we approach the kick-off of the greatest show on earth. However, our ambitions extend far beyond FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and we continue to evolve and diversify our content. The relaunch of this 24-hour news channel will see us unanimously viewed as the primary news source for the latest in sport.”

In a first look before the official launch, media toured the premises and met with CEO of beIN MENA, Mohammad Al-Subaie, who welcomed them to the brand-new state-of-the-art studio, as well as Director of News, Mohammed Ammor and Manager of News Output, Ali Al-Mosllamani, who outlined the vision and mission of the refreshed channel and provided a detailed overview of what to expect.

First Source for the Latest News

The channel’s new slogan speaks to its focus on delivering the news as it happens – with immediate coverage of breaking stories in the world of sports. Meanwhile, a roster of reporters providing on the ground coverage, will use “First in, Last out” – for tournaments and large-scale events, a slogan indicative of a commitment to cover all the news- and reactions.



The refreshed channel will provide viewers with hourly news bulletins, in addition to live and pre-recorded content. In the run up to and during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (November 11th – December 18th), programming will broadly include the following:

Dedicated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 news bulletins covering all tournament-related breaking news.

Ongoing live coverage related to the tournament, including team training sessions, footage from fan zones, coverage directly from teams’ hotels, and much, much more.

Scheduled programming throughout the day. Some highlights include:

Huna Qatar, a three-hour morning program which reviews all the action from the previous evening, allowing viewers to catch up on anything they may have missed. “World Cup Numbers”: A detailed look at fascinating statistics and records of the players, teams, and matches. "I Am the World Cup" which considers the World Cup from the perspective of the fans. “Doha Time Show”: The traditions and culture of Qatar, including tourism attractions, interesting facts, and more.

Ongoing coverage from beIN SPORTS NEWS social media feeds will keep followers abreast of the latest developments, with a brand-new colour coding system allowing for easy navigation of the news as follows:

Green: End of match results will follow «End of Match». Yellow: Live stories will be under «Happening Now». Red: Non-exclusive news stories from our reporters/sources, will appear next to «Latest News». Purple: Exclusive news stories from our reporters/sources will appear next to «First Source».

New & Familiar Faces

beIN SPORTS NEWS boasts a wide network of correspondents, both within Qatar and around the globe. The new channel will see some fresh new faces introduced to beIN SPORTS’ roster of presenters, in addition to some much-loved veterans. Abdurrahman Ajjour, Nabegh Nasruddeen, Mohannad Al Ramini, Khouloud Noui, Stephany Saad, Nirvana Elabd, and Hussam Haddad, join beIN stalwarts Mouhib Ben Chouikha, Youssef Ait El Haj, Amine Sebti, Firas Al Jamal, Mohammad Kidan, Jamal Alhasani, Natalie Rantissi, Areej Sleem, Assia Abdullah, Jehad Yousef, Hamad Jassim, Islam Al-Barqawi, and Hashim Al-Sada.