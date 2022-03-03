beIN SPORTS Secures World Athletics Rights in MENA

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) and World Athletics have agreed an exciting new deal for the broadcast of all World Athletics events, including the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships in Oregon and Budapest respectively, across 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in a 2-year deal.

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 get under way on July 15 and it’s one of five events being broadcast on beIN SPORTS this year. Athletics fans won’t have to wait long for the first event of the agreement, with the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships taking place in Muscat, Oman on March 4 and 5.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast coverage in Arabic and English with highlights and clips available on beINSPORTS.com and on beIN’s social media channels.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “We are delighted to welcome back World Athletics coverage to beIN SPORTS’. It’s another fantastic addition to our wide ranging and exciting broadcast rights portfolio in MENA. At beIN, we are always looking at ways in which we can deliver sports entertainment to the full spectrum of diverse fans across the MENA region and World Athletics adds another string to the bow of our world class offering to subscribers.”

Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President said: “It’s exciting for us to reach a ground-breaking agreement with beIN Sports that will provide unprecedented coverage of our World Athletics Series events across the Middle East and North Africa over the next two years when we have ten major events in the schedule, including two World Athletics Championships. This will provide a feast of top-class athletics for beIN’s subscribers, across both linear and digital platforms, starting this week with the Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat. We’re confident that having our sport shown by the biggest broadcaster in the MENA region will boost our fanbase in this fast-developing part of the world.”

A full breakdown of events to be broadcast by beIN SPORTS following the deal can be found here:

2022 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat, OMA 4-5 March World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade, SRB 18-20 March World Athletics Championships Oregon, USA 15-24 July World Athletics U20 Championships Cali, COL 1-6 August World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Yangzhou, CHN 13 November

2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst, AUS 18 February World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing, CHN 17-19 March World Athletics Relays Guangzhou, CHN 13-14 May World Athletics Championships Budapest, HUN 19-27 August World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga, LAT 30 September - 1 October



beIN SPORTS is the home of live sport in MENA, broadcasting thousands of hours of premium sport every week. This includes men’s and women’s UEFA club competitions, top leagues including the Premier League, LaLiga and Ligue 1, every tennis Grand Slam, the NBA, the summer and winter Olympic Games, and of course later this year beIN SPORTS will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in MENA and France.