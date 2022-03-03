beIN SPORTS Secures World Athletics Rights in MENA

  1. Home
Published March 3rd, 2022 - 01:06 GMT
The partnership agreement gives beIN SPORTS exclusive broadcasting rights for two years, with the first event taking place in Oman this weekend

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) and World Athletics have agreed an exciting new deal for the broadcast of all World Athletics events, including the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships in Oregon and Budapest respectively, across 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in a 2-year deal.

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 get under way on July 15 and it’s one of five events being broadcast on beIN SPORTS this year. Athletics fans won’t have to wait long for the first event of the agreement, with the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships taking place in Muscat, Oman on March 4 and 5.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast coverage in Arabic and English with highlights and clips available on beINSPORTS.com and on beIN’s social media channels.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “We are delighted to welcome back World Athletics coverage to beIN SPORTS’. It’s another fantastic addition to our wide ranging and exciting broadcast rights portfolio in MENA. At beIN, we are always looking at ways in which we can deliver sports entertainment to the full spectrum of diverse fans across the MENA region and World Athletics adds another string to the bow of our world class offering to subscribers.”

Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President said: “It’s exciting for us to reach a ground-breaking agreement with beIN Sports that will provide unprecedented coverage of our World Athletics Series events across the Middle East and North Africa over the next two years when we have ten major events in the schedule, including two World Athletics Championships. This will provide a feast of top-class athletics for beIN’s subscribers, across both linear and digital platforms, starting this week with the Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat. We’re confident that having our sport shown by the biggest broadcaster in the MENA region will boost our fanbase in this fast-developing part of the world.”  

A full breakdown of events to be broadcast by beIN SPORTS following the deal can be found here:

2022

 

 

World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

Muscat, OMA

4-5 March

World Athletics Indoor Championships

Belgrade, SRB

18-20 March

World Athletics Championships

Oregon, USA

15-24 July

World Athletics U20 Championships

Cali, COL

1-6 August

World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

Yangzhou, CHN

13 November

2023

 

 

World Athletics Cross Country Championships

Bathurst, AUS

18 February

World Athletics Indoor Championships

Nanjing, CHN

17-19 March

World Athletics Relays

Guangzhou, CHN

13-14 May

World Athletics Championships

Budapest, HUN

19-27 August

World Athletics Road Running Championships

Riga, LAT

30 September - 1 October


beIN SPORTS is the home of live sport in MENA, broadcasting thousands of hours of premium sport every week. This includes men’s and women’s UEFA club competitions, top leagues including the Premier League, LaLiga and Ligue 1, every tennis Grand Slam, the NBA, the summer and winter Olympic Games, and of course later this year beIN SPORTS will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in MENA and France.

 

Tags:beIN SportsWorld AthleticsBeIN Media Group

Via SyndiGate.info


