beIN SPORTS to Serve Two Weeks of Unmissable Live Tennis

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group, and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, gets ready to present two weeks of live and exhilarating back-to-back Qatar-based tennis, to its millions of viewers and subscribers across all 24 countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Commencing this Monday 14 February, from the iconic Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, beIN’s February of tennis begins with the ATP 250 Qatar ExxonMobil Open, one of two ATP Tour events held in the region. This year’s championship, of which beIN holds the exclusive rights in the MENA region, will see tennis superstars battle it out for the coveted top spot, including defending champion Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili; French favourite and highest-ranked national player Gael Monfils, Canada’s rising superstar Denis Shapovalov, and Britain’s three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray.

Directly following, beIN’s audience across MENA can tune in to all the action from the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open, an official Women’s Tennis Association event, from Sunday 20 February. With tennis superstars including highest-ranked Arab player Ons Jabeur from Tunisia; two-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka hailing from Belarus; defending champion Petra Kvitová from the Czech Republic; and many more, all in contention for the title.

Commenting on beIN’s unmissable two weeks of tennis, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels, MENA, noted: “We’re elated to present these unmissable few weeks of Qatar-based tennis, bringing some of the greatest names to audiences’ screens right here from the world-class courts in central Doha. These two star-studded events add to our exceptional roster of tennis sporting rights, with beIN already the exclusive home of all the Grand Slams, exclusively covering Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, US Open, and the recently completed and controversial Australian Open”.

“Qatar is increasingly becoming the home and hub of sport in the MENA region - hosting an incredible line-up of local, regional, and international must-sees. We look forward to continuing this legacy, as we actively gear up to present the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM as the official broadcaster in MENA and France in just a few short months”.

beIN SPORTS ’ Live February of Tennis Programing

The global broadcaster will exclusively open the first tournament with a special one-hour preview show on Sunday 13 February from 18:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 5. Presented by Areej Sleem, beIN will host Malik Al Jaziri, a beloved Tunisian tennis player who reached the final of Istanbul (2018), the semifinals of Moscow (2012), Winston-Salem (2015), and Dubai (2018), and the quarterfinals of Dubai in 2014. Al Jaziri will be interviewed in beIN’s state-of-the-art studios to discuss predictions and expectations for the upcoming championships.

Both tournaments will then be available with Arabic and English commentary on beIN SPORTS 5 and beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 3, respectively, with programming for the ATP 250 Qatar ExxonMobil Open on-air from 14:00 MECCA on Monday and kick-off scheduled for 14:30 MECCA.

beIN’s best-in-class talent will be reporting live from the ground via a dedicated daily on-site studio, bringing you all the serves, match points, and behind-the-scenes action right from the heartbeat of the courts. Safwan Abou Shanab will be reporting live from the Centre Court, Hamad Nawaf will be bringing all the crowd excitement from the Public Village, with other experts, analysts, and guests including former Kuwaiti tennis player Adel Al-Shatti; Anass Lamrani, Moroccan and Canadian international tennis coach and former Qatar national team coach; retired Tunisian superstar Selima Sfar; and tennis expert commentator Iyad Alakari.

This live programming will provide beIN’s audience with a concise round-up of the day’s events, which will also include three mini-matches throughout the day.

beIN’s live coverage of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open will then commence from 15:00 MECCA on the following Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:30 MECCA, and will conclude for the Finals at 21:00 MECCA on Saturday 26 February.

