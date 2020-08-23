beIN Sports to Telecast UEFA Champions League Final

beIN Sports, the global sports channel will broadcast the long awaited UEFA Champions League final live on Sunday, August 23 (today) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with a host of football legends, guests and dedicated English and Arabic studios for viewers to enjoy exclusively.

Considered the most prestigious European football competition on the globe, the UEFA Champions League final will be played at the Estadio da Luz at 10pm (Mecca Time) and will be watched by millions of fans across the world.

French giants Paris Saint Germain, who have never won the UEFA Champions League are eager to get their hands on the coveted trophy as they seek to attain their status as the top team in Europe. They defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 comfortably in the semi-finals.

Star players Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria will be the focal point for Thomas Tuchel’s side as he aims to become a Parisian legend and win the first ever UEFA Champions League trophy for the club. Paris Saint Germain’s last European triumph was the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001.

Bayern Munich, the other finalist from Germany, have a long history with the UEFA Champions League. The team from Bavaria are experienced in the competition and will want to win their 6th UEFA Champions League trophy.

They also defeated Lyon 3-0 comfortably to qualify for their 11th UEFA Champions League final.

Hans – Dieter Flick’s men have a host of promising young talent such as Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies as well as experience and flair with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

Appearing exclusively on beIN Sports during the two UEFA Champions League semi-finals, football legend Arsene Wenger told viewers across MENA, “Against Paris Saint Germain, they will concede goals (on Bayern Munich). If I were the Bayern coach and watched the PSG match against RB Leipzig, I would be worried”.

Wenger added, “I was not very satisfied with Bayern’s midfield during the Lyon game as well.” The Frenchman though spoke highly of his former player at Arsenal Serge Gnabry – as he regretted selling him.

As this year’s UEFA Champions League final is set to be one of the best yet – beIN Sports’ main studio coverage for the UEFA Champions League final will be on beIN Sports HD1 and HD2 for Arabic; beIN Sports HD11 and HD12 for English; and beIN Sports HD14 for French; as well as beIN Sports’ 4K channel – providing viewers with outstanding trilingual coverage. beIN guests and talent will include Egyptian legends Mohamed Aboutrika and Wael Gomaa; Tunisian football legend Tariq Dhiab as well as Nigel de Jong and Didier Domi in studios and Arsene Wenger, Ruud Gullit and Marcel Desailly remotely.

beIN Sports’ official Twitter and Instagram accounts will also showcase live coverage of the much-anticipated UEFA Champions League final with reactions and comments from legends such as Mohamed Aboutrika. Follow (@beINSPORTS_EN) on Twitter in English or (@beINSPORTS) on Twitter in Arabic or (@beINSPORTS) on Instagram for more details.

On 12 August, beIN SPORTS successfully launched the global campaign ‘Love it Like the First Time’ which was the first global campaign beIN has launched across its entire international network of 43 countries and 5 continents, including the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Asia Pacific, France, and North America.

The unifying and positive campaign celebrates a fresh start for football across the globe following the disruption to the 2019-20 seasons caused by COVID-19.

beIN entertains and operates in 43 countries globally, including 24 countries across the MENA region. With broadcast on satellite in 4K and Full HD, the beIN experience is also available on mobile, tablet, computer and other home devices through beIN Connect.