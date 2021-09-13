beIN SPORTS Welcomes Back UEFA’s Most Prestigious Competitions Live and Exclusively Across MENA

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS is set to welcome another exciting season of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League – as well as the all-new UEFA Europa Conference League starting this Tuesday 14 September with a host of much-anticipated live games for viewers to enjoy exclusively across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

UEFA Champions League

All 125 matches of the UEFA Champions League this season will be broadcast live and exclusive across beIN SPORTS’ channels with Arabic and English commentary, plus the best games each match day will be available with French commentary. beIN subscribers who are out and about can also be sure not to miss any game by accessing beIN’s OTT platform beIN CONNECT on their handheld device.

The Arabic and English dedicated UEFA Champions League studios will cover all the action with footballing legends including Arsene Wenger, Ruud Gullit, Marcel Desailly and Nigel De Jong alongside the biggest and the best names from the Arab footballing world, including Mohamed Aboutrika, Tareq Al Jalahma, Hatem Trabelsi, Youssef Chippo and Tareq Dhiab.

Arabic and English studios will go on air Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s starting from 18:30 MECCA (GMT +3) with kick off times at 19:45 MECCA and 22:00 MECCA. beIN SPORTS’ channels Premium 1 will broadcast the games with Arabic studio and commentary and beIN SPORTS 1 in English – as well as key games on beIN’s 4K/UHD channel.

Matchday 1 on Tuesday 14 September kicks off with Manchester United and Young Boys of Switzerland at 19:45 MECCA – where Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United. Also on Tuesday, defending champions Chelsea face Zenit St. Petersburg from Stamford Bridge and Catalonian giants FC Barcelona take on Germany’s Bayern Munich, KO at 22:00 MECCA.



On Wednesday evening, Paris Saint Germain are in action with their cast of superstars including the transfer story of the summer, Lionel Messi. The the six time Ballon d’or and four times UEFA Champions League winner will play for his new team for the first time in the Champions League away to Club Brugge. Also on Wednesday night are the classic European ties of Liverpool v AC Milan and Inter Milan v Real Madrid – all KO at 22:00 MECCA.

UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League

Thursday nights have just got even bigger on beIN as this season sees the introduction of the brand new UEFA Europa Conference League to compliment the existing UEFA Europa League. There will be a staggering 32 European matches on Thursday nights across the two competitions. Kick off for both the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League starts this Thursday 16 September at 19:45 MECCA and 22:00 MECCA – broadcast across 15 beIN SPORTS channels including Premium 1 for Arabic studio coverage.

Also new this season is the UEFA Youth Champions League. beIN SPORTS viewers will have the chance to see the stars of tomorrow from across Europe each match day before the senior players compete in the UEFA Champions League on beIN SPORTS Premium 3 channel every Tuesday and Wednesday at 17:00 MECCA.

Commenting on the new season of UEFA football club competitions on beIN SPORTS, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA, said: “beIN SPORTS has proudly been the exclusive home in MENA of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League since 2009 and will be the guaranteed exclusive broadcaster until at least 2024 thanks to our fantastic facilities, quality of coverage and partnership with UEFA. The introduction of the all-new UEFA Europa Conference League will also be an opportunity to see new teams from across Europe on the platform. Only beIN has the capability to broadcast over 50 European games across Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Europe’s elite teams through to the emerging stars of tomorrow.”

To watch the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League exclusively on beIN SPORTS, please visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe/