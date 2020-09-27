beIN, WHO Foundation Join Forces to Fight COVID-19

BeIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN), a global sport, entertainment and media group, is collaborating with the WHO Foundation at Roland-Garros 2020 by giving fans across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) the opportunity to donate via its broadcast and digital channels to the fight against COVID-19. All donations made during the Roland-Garros tournament will be used to support communities around the world in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, beIN has supported the World Health Organization (WHO) in initiatives around the world, including sharing important health and safety messages, broadcasting the historic ‘One World: Together at Home’ concerts to millions of subscribers, as well as other initiatives.

During Roland-Garros 2020 (21 September – 11 October), the WHO Foundation will work with beIN to integrate a customized QR fundraising code into the beIN website and live streaming of the tournament. The WHO Foundation will also share exclusive promotional content on IN’s social media platforms, featuring an accompanying fundraising URL code, in addition to original video content from athletes that will focus on global health.

Commenting on this collaboration, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Group Chairman, beIN MEDIA GROUP said, “We are proud to strengthen our ongoing partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), including this latest collaboration with the WHO Foundation at Roland-Garros. Everyone has a role to play in the global response to the pandemic – no matter how small – and we will continue to do whatever we can to support the WHO and its Foundation on their critical work.”

Professor Thomas Zeltner, Chairman of the WHO Foundation said, “Now more than ever, it is critical for sports fans to show their support. We are excited to be partnering with beIN to offer tennis fans a new way to engage in the tournament while supporting critical global health issues.”

As one of the first major sporting events to welcome fans in person since the onset of the pandemic, Roland-Garros is an important opportunity to bring the tennis community together in support of a healthier future for the world. BeIN‘s coverage of this year’s tournament will not only show tennis at its best, but will also provide a powerful way to bring together athletes, fans, and sponsors as part of a global health movement.

The WHO Foundation encourages the public, individual donors and corporate partners to scan the QR code and donate to fight coronavirus.