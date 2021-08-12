Belgium Boss Martinez Believes Lukaku Will Thrive at Chelsea

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez believes that Romelu Lukaku will be an instant success once he returns to Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is expected to complete a £97 million transfer from Inter to the London club within the next hours.

The Spanish manager said to TalkSport regarding the move: "Chelsea is a club that is very close to Romelu's heart, he moved there at an early age.

"he is the perfect player to bring the squad forward and make them better."

Lukaku scored 64 goals in 98 appearances with Belgium's national football team since his debut back in 2010.

Martinez meanwhile took charge of the Red Devils in 2016 and has managed the team in 61 matches.