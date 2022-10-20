Bellingham and Rice on Chelsea Radar

Jude Bellingham has emerged as a top target for Chelsea, according to Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, they are also keeping a tab on West Ham skipper Declan Rice, if they fail to get the Dortmund midfielder.

Several top European clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in the England international.

Chelsea want Nkunku in January

Chelsea are not ready to wait until summer for Christopher Nkunku and wants the RB Leipzig forward to join the club in January itself, according to the Mirror.

It is believed that the Premier League outfit already has a deal with him that will see the 24-year-old switch to Stamford Bridge in July, 2023.

The Blues have to pay around £52m for the player.